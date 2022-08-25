Gardaí probe alleged theft and false accounting by solicitor

A solicitor has been arrested in connection with alleged theft and false accounting.

Gardaí at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau were following up on a complaint made by the Law Society.

On foot of the complaint, an investigation was launched into a Leinster-based solicitor against whom allegations of theft, false accounting, forgery, and use of false instruments were made.

Clients of the solicitor made specific allegations of theft to the Law Society.

The society alleges that when its investigation uncovered deficits in his client account, the solicitor then allegedly submitted false documents purporting to show that the deficits no longer existed.

This morning, gardaí arrested a man aged in his 50s.

He is currently being detained at a Garda station in Leinster under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.