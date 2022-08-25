Gardaí probe alleged theft and false accounting by solicitor

Clients of the solicitor made specific allegations of theft to the Law Society.
Gardaí probe alleged theft and false accounting by solicitor

Gardaí at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau were following up on a complaint made by the Law Society. File Picture: Pexels

Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 21:30
Michelle McGlynn

A solicitor has been arrested in connection with alleged theft and false accounting.

Gardaí at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau were following up on a complaint made by the Law Society.

On foot of the complaint, an investigation was launched into a Leinster-based solicitor against whom allegations of theft, false accounting, forgery, and use of false instruments were made.

Clients of the solicitor made specific allegations of theft to the Law Society.

The society alleges that when its investigation uncovered deficits in his client account, the solicitor then allegedly submitted false documents purporting to show that the deficits no longer existed.

This morning, gardaí arrested a man aged in his 50s.

He is currently being detained at a Garda station in Leinster under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

More in this section

Laganside Court Two men to appear in court on terrorism charges connected with New IRA probe
Suspected cocaine worth €8.4m flown to Midlands 'not flour, not baking soda', court heard  Suspected cocaine worth €8.4m flown to Midlands 'not flour, not baking soda', court heard 
Ten-month-old baby left on roadside after man stole family car Man arrested in connection with theft of car that had ten-month-old baby inside
Organisation: Law Society
<p>Gardaí identified a supplier of SIM cards used to facilitate smishing/SIM-swap fraud. File Picture.</p>

Man arrested as part of probe into SIM-swap fraud

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

  • 3
  • 12
  • 27
  • 34
  • 37
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices