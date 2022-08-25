Man arrested as part of probe into SIM-swap fraud

Fraudulent SIM-swapping attacks targeted customers of an Irish commercial bank.
Man arrested as part of probe into SIM-swap fraud

Gardaí identified a supplier of SIM cards used to facilitate smishing/SIM-swap fraud. File Picture.

Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 21:33
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí wih the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau have made an arrest as part of an investigation into fraud and money laundering.

The extensive investigation is looking at fraudulent SIM-swapping attacks targeting customers of an Irish commercial bank which incurred losses of approximately €200,000.

A man has previously been charged and convicted in relation to the attacks.

Gardaí identified a supplier of SIM cards used to facilitate smishing/SIM-swap fraud.

This morning, gardaí conducted a search at a residence in the Tallaght area of Dublin 24, where they arrested a man as part of the investigation.

The man, aged 27, is currently being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Gardaí probe alleged theft and false accounting by solicitor Gardaí probe alleged theft and false accounting by solicitor
Suspected cocaine worth €8.4m flown to Midlands 'not flour, not baking soda', court heard  Suspected cocaine worth €8.4m flown to Midlands 'not flour, not baking soda', court heard 
Ten-month-old baby left on roadside after man stole family car Man arrested in connection with theft of car that had ten-month-old baby inside
FraudSmishingOrganisation: Garda National Economic Crime Bureau
<p>Two men are to appear in court in Belfast to face terrorism charges in connection with the dissident group the New IRA (Liam McBurney/PA)</p>

Two men to appear in court on terrorism charges connected with New IRA probe

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

  • 3
  • 12
  • 27
  • 34
  • 37
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices