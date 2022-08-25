Man arrested as part of probe into SIM-swap fraud

Gardaí wih the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau have made an arrest as part of an investigation into fraud and money laundering.
The extensive investigation is looking at fraudulent SIM-swapping attacks targeting customers of an Irish commercial bank which incurred losses of approximately €200,000.
A man has previously been charged and convicted in relation to the attacks.
Gardaí identified a supplier of SIM cards used to facilitate smishing/SIM-swap fraud.
This morning, gardaí conducted a search at a residence in the Tallaght area of Dublin 24, where they arrested a man as part of the investigation.
The man, aged 27, is currently being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.