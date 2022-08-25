Man accused of sexual assault of juvenile in West Cork town

A man accused of the sexual assault of a juvenile in West Cork has been served with a book of evidence and instructed not to have any contact with the alleged injured party or any witnesses in the case.

The man appeared before Clonakilty District Court where Judge Joanne Carroll was told he had been served with a book of evidence relating to one charge of sexual assault.

Detective Garda Brian Morris told the judge that he had served the book of evidence against the accused, through his barrister, that morning.

Sergeant Trish O’Sullivan said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the man be sent forward for trial at the next sittings of Cork Circuit Court beginning October 25 next, or that he go forward on a signed plea to the same court.

The offence is alleged to have taken place in a town in West Cork in April last year.

There was no Garda objection to the man’s release on bail, subject to conditions. Those include no contact, directly or indirectly, including through social media, with the alleged injured party or any witnesses, some of whom are also juveniles.

The man must also reside at a specified address and sign on three times a week with gardaí while also being contactable via mobile phone at all times.

He faces a number of separate public order charges and on those he was bailed to appear before Bantry District Court next month.

The accused man is in receipt of social welfare and legal aid was granted and extended to account for future circuit court appearances regarding the sexual assault charge.