Gardaí in Cork seized 6.5kg during a search operation as part of Operation Tara.

Shortly before 9.30pm on Tuesday night, Gardaí carried out a search at a property in Scart, Bantry.

During the course of the search, 6.5kg of suspected cannabis was located.

The drugs have an estimated value of €130,000.

All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.