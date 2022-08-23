Gang disguised themselves and accents in violent burglary

Gardaí are gathering together evidence and beginning the process of identifying possible suspects in relation to a violent burglary at the home of a 94-year-old woman and her two sons.

Technical tests are being conducted at the scene, comprising a business premises and an adjoining home, to try and gather DNA samples and other possible forensic evidence.

The gang members were disguised and also made efforts to conceal their accents.

The aggravated burglary took place in the early hours of Monday at a property on the outskirts of Ballintober village, Co Roscommon.

It is thought that more than two men entered the premises in Ashpark, a few kilometres from Ballintober, shortly after midnight.

They were brandishing implements, including screwdrivers, and threatened the occupants — the elderly mother and her two sons, both aged in their 60s.

One of the sons suffered a minor injury, but did not, subsequently, need to be hospitalised.

Held hostage

They were held hostage while the property was ransacked by the gang.

It is thought the gang escaped only with a small sum of cash and some cigarettes.

DNA, fingerprint, and fibre tests are being conducted in the hope of gathering forensic evidence on the suspects.

“A crime scene examination is taking place and we are trawling CCTV and that evidence is beginning to come in,” said one Garda source.

“We are also looking at suspects for this type of behaviour and assessing the individuals willing to take such a big risk for what turned out to be slim pickings."

Detectives will examine the possibility that the gang had local assistance in identifying the target.

It is possible the gang thought the occupants of the property had gone to bed, but they were still up when the criminals broke into the shop.

Gardaí said that while no serious physical injuries were inflicted there is a “disproportionate impact” in terms of the psychological effect on people, particularly if they are elderly.

Sources said that there will be “no shortage in resources in terms of tracking down” those responsible.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed and an incident room has been set up. A family liaison officer has been appointed.

Gardaí said this type of burglary was unusual in the area but accepted that it might raise concerns and fears locally.

It is understood there is a community policing model in operation in the division.

Appeal for witnesses

A Garda statement said they were appealing for witnesses.

“The incident occurred at a business premises in the Ashpark area of Ballintober, Co Roscommon, when a number of males entered the premises,” it said.

“One man (aged in his 60s) was injured during the incident. He did not require medical attention and his injuries are non-life threatening.”

The statement said the suspected offenders fled the scene with a sum of cash.

“Gardaí in Castlerea are appealing to any person who was in the area of Ashpark, Ballintober, between 10.30pm on Sunday night, August 21, 2022, and 12.30am on Monday morning, August 22, 2022, to contact them.”