Five arrested over 'joyriding' spree that caused 'mayhem' for five nights

Five young males – including three minors – have been arrested in connection with serious disturbances in a west Dublin estate involving stolen cars.

Gardaí at Ballyfermot Garda Station are continuing their investigations following the raids, which took place over the weekend. It comes after residents and local councillors complained of “mayhem” in Cherry Orchard, with reports of five nights of disturbances during the last week of July.

Burnt out cars were left discarded in the estate during the incidents which, Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan said, forced people to stay indoors and put up with the noise and damage.

A Garda statement said that as part of an “ongoing operation targeting criminal activity” in Cherry Orchard, officers carried out a number of searches last Saturday.

“The aim of this operation was to disrupt, detect and prevent recurring criminal activities in the area such as the unauthorised taking of MPVs, Criminal Damage, Dangerous Driving and Public Disorder,” the statement said.

It said a number of homes in the Cherry Orchard area were searched by gardaí. The operation, led by members attached to Ballyfermot Garda Station, was support by the Armed Support Unit along with the Air Support Unit and members from Clondalkin and Rathcoole garda stations.

“During the course of these searches five males were arrested and detained at different South Dublin Garda Stations,” it said. “Three of the arrested males were juvenile teens and two were in their 20s.”

It said the five youths were charged for a variety of offences and appeared before a special court sitting on Saturday.

Reacting, Cllr Doolan said: "Cherry Orchard can no longer be held to ransom by organised criminal gangs. I wholeheartedly support the targeting of their activity. We must put the criminals out of business. But short bursts of Garda activity are the not long-term solution. Once the Gardaí are gone criminal activity resumes as normal.

"The Minister for Justice needs to wake up to the fact that communities like Cherry Orchard are crying out for help. Residents deserve a policing service that is visible, reliable, accountable and accessible. Unfortunately that is not always the case.

"The solution is a long-term policing plan for the Cherry Orchard. This plan must have the support of this community and the resources to back it up."