Man arrested as gardaí seize €3.2m worth of cocaine in Dublin

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €3.2m worth of cocaine in Dublin.
At approximately 7pm yesterday evening, officers attached to the Ronanstown District Drugs Unit and Detective Unit carried out a search operation at a residence in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.
During the course of the search, more than 40 blocks of suspected cocaine were uncovered and seized.
The drugs have an estimated street value of approximately €3.2 million, pending analysis.
Gardaí also seized drug paraphernalia and cash to the value of €21,500 during the course of the search.
A man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested and taken to Lucan Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.