Man arrested as gardaí seize €3.2m worth of cocaine in Dublin

Gardaí also seized drug paraphernalia and cash to the value of €21,500 during the course of the search
Man arrested as gardaí seize €3.2m worth of cocaine in Dublin

The drugs seized in Sunday's operation. Picture: Garda Info/Twitter

Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 13:10
Steven Heaney

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €3.2m worth of cocaine in Dublin.

At approximately 7pm yesterday evening, officers attached to the Ronanstown District Drugs Unit and Detective Unit carried out a search operation at a residence in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

During the course of the search, more than 40 blocks of suspected cocaine were uncovered and seized. 

The drugs have an estimated street value of approximately €3.2 million, pending analysis. 

Gardaí also seized drug paraphernalia and cash to the value of €21,500 during the course of the search.

A man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested and taken to Lucan Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Read More

Witness appeal launched as two men injured following serious Kildare assault

More in this section

Garda stock Witness appeal launched as two men injured following serious Kildare assault
Man who died after Belfast assault named Man who died after Belfast assault named
Man's body found on Cavan road following hit and run Man's body found on Cavan road following hit and run
drug seizurecocaineGardai
The PSNI has appealed for information about a suspected petrol bomb attack in Coleraine (Niall Carson/PA)

PSNI investigating whether Derry petrol bomb attack is linked to earlier incidents

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 20, 2022

  • 14
  • 21
  • 24
  • 35
  • 38
  • 41
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices