Man deemed fit to stand trial on charge of arson that caused his mother's death

A man who is charged in connection with a fire in which his mother was killed is fit to stand trial, a court in Donegal has been told.

The remains of a woman in her 80s was found at the house following a fire on April 12 last in the village of Doochary.

Her son, German national Guenter Lohse, was arrested a short time later and has been in custody since. The 61-year-old, who is on remand in Castlerea Prison, is charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

The accused appeared at Letterkenny District Court by video link on Thursday where he was represented by his solicitor Tom McSharry. He told the court that his client had been seen by clinical psychologist Dr O'Keefe at the prison.

Mr McSharry added that there are no issues with his client's ability to plead or to stand trial.

He asked Judge James Faughnan if he could extend the legal aid certificate to allow a German interpreter to visit his client at Castlerea Prison, which was agreed to.

Garda Sergeant Sean McDaid told the court that the Garda file on the investigation is almost ready. He added that it was in the latter stages and will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The case was adjourned until September 12.