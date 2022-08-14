Man due in court over €400k cannabis seizure in Galway

All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis
Man due in court over €400k cannabis seizure in Galway

Cannabis plants and cannabis herb with an estimated combined street value of €398,400 was discovered and seized from the property at Annaghdown in Galway. Picture: Garda Info

Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 11:55
Steven Heaney

A man is due in court in connection with the seizure of almost €400,000 worth of cannabis in Galway.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí say they obtained a Section 26 warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 and carried out a search at a residential property in Annaghdown, Galway, on Saturday.

During the course of the search, cannabis plants and cannabis herb with an estimated combined street value of €398,400 was discovered and seized.

Cannabis plants found inside the residential property during a garda search. Picture: Garda Info
Cannabis plants found inside the residential property during a garda search. Picture: Garda Info

A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Galway Garda station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court this morning.

All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

A garda spokesperson said investigations ongoing.

More in this section

Restaurant worker accused of stealing cars during 'test drives' and selling to innocent customers Restaurant worker accused of stealing cars during 'test drives' and selling to innocent customers
Two arrests made after man dies following Co Westmeath assault Two arrests made after man dies following Co Westmeath assault
PSNI stock Five officers injured as crowd of 600 youths gather at country park
DrugsGardai#CourtsCrimePlace: Galway
<p>Daniel Blanaru, 34yrs, from Rathmore, Athboy, Co Meath pictured leaving a special sitting of Trim District Court in Meath after he was charged with murdering 26-year-old Larisa Serban Picture: Paddy Cummins</p>

Man charged over fatal assault of woman in Co Meath

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 13, 2022

  • 3
  • 5
  • 7
  • 29
  • 35
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices