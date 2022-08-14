Man due in court over €400k cannabis seizure in Galway

A man is due in court in connection with the seizure of almost €400,000 worth of cannabis in Galway.
As part of Operation Tara, gardaí say they obtained a Section 26 warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 and carried out a search at a residential property in Annaghdown, Galway, on Saturday.
During the course of the search, cannabis plants and cannabis herb with an estimated combined street value of €398,400 was discovered and seized.
A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Galway Garda station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court this morning.
All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.
A garda spokesperson said investigations ongoing.