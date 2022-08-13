Man, 40s, dies in hospital following Athlone assault

A garda investigation is underway following the fatal assault on a man in Westmeath this morning.

Following reports of a public order incident, the victim, a man in his 40s, was found with serious head injuries at Church Street in Athlone at approximately 2.35 am.

He was rushed to Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe, where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí say the office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination has been arranged.

The scene at Church Street in Athlone is currently preserved pending technical examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

No arrests have yet been made but gardaí say their investigations are ongoing

Appeal

An incident room has been established at Athlone Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Anyone who may have any video footage of this incident, including mobile phone footage or any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Church Street area between 2 am and 2:45 am are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.