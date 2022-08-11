Garda charged with harassment of two female colleagues

A 40-year-old garda has appeared in custody before a court in Galway charged with harassing two female colleagues.

Michael Mannion, of Tooreena, Renvyle, Connemara, is charged with harassing the first female garda on dates between August 13 and September 13, 2019, contrary to Section 10 (1) and (6) of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

He is also charged with harassing the second female garda on dates between August 8 and November 23, 2019, contrary to the same section of the 1997 Act.

Inspector Kieran Hanley gave evidence at the holiday sittings of Galway District Court this week of having arrested the accused by appointment at Garda Headquarters in Renmore, Galway, for the purpose of charging him that morning.

He said Mannion — who appeared before the court dressed in civilian attire — made no reply after caution when both charges were put to him.

Insp Hanley said the State’s application was to have the accused remanded on bail with conditions attached, to appear before Clifden District Court next month.

The court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed the charges be dealt with at district court level.

Judge Gerard Furlong remanded Mannion on bail, on his own surety of €500 with no lodgement required, to appear before Clifden District Court on September 22.

Bail was granted on condition the accused turn up for all his court appearances; be of good behaviour and not reoffend; provide a mobile phone number to prosecuting gardaí and answer it at all times; and not have any contact with any witnesses in the matter, in particular the two complainants who are named in the charges.

The judge also directed all prosecution statements be furnished to Mannion’s Sligo-based solicitors in advance of his court appearance in Clifden next month.