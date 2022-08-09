Garda ombudsman investigating after traffic incident results in several injuries

A referral was made to Gsoc this morning under s.102 of the Garda Síochána Act from a Garda Superintendent in Monaghan.
Gsoc would also welcome any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage that witnesses may have. Picture:Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 15:32
Michelle McGlynn

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) has launched an investigation into a road traffic incident that occurred last night and saw several injuries occur.

At around 9.15pm on Monday an incident took place on the R183 Ballybay to Clones road, near Corraskea in Co Monaghan, during which Gsoc said a number of people appear to have sustained injuries.

This section of the act provides for independent investigation any matter that appears to indicate that the conduct of a member of An Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person.

Gsoc is seeking help from the public and is asking any witnesses who may have seen a 2005 Silver Volkswagen Passat with a blue rear door in the vicinity of Ballybay between 8.30pm and 9.15pm to come forward. 

This includes any persons who may have witnessed any interaction with An Garda Síochána during this time.

Gsoc would also welcome any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage that witnesses may have.

The scene of the incident is being preserved, and Gsoc investigators are in attendance along with forensic collision investigators.

Anyone with information which may be of assistance to the investigation is asked to contact Gsoc at 0818 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie.

