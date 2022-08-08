Gardaí investigating murder in Drumcondra appeal for information

Gardaí are continuing to question a man in his 30s as they started a murder investigation following the death of a 28-year-old man in Dublin.

His body was discovered in an apartment on Achill Road in Drumcondra on Saturday night. It is understood that he sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the incident, which is understood to have taken place at the property.

The body is believed to be that of Sean McCarthy, who had previously been reported missing. The search has since been stood down. Gardaí said they are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station and a murder investigation has commenced under a senior investigating officer, gardaí said

Gardaí say that a family liaison officer has been appointed, and that they are keeping the family fully informed and up-to-date on the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses who were travelling in the Home Farm Road area of Drumcondra between the morning of Tuesday, August 2, and the evening of Saturday, August 6, who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

Local councillor for Ballymun-Finglas, Mary Callaghan, has said that the incident has been "shocking and sad" for the community.

"It's very, very sad for the family and friends of Sean, they have been looking for him for quite some time, there have been social media campaigns since last week, it's just a very tragic occurrence has happened and he's been found, after a really terrible murder, as we think it is now," Ms O Callaghan added.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station