€8.4m worth of cocaine flown in on private plane seized by gardaí

Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized €8.4m worth of cocaine which had been flown in on a private plane.
The drugs and the light aircraft were seized after a series of search operations targeting drug-related organised crime activity in Westmeath, Kildare, Waterford city and Longford.
Two men, aged 54 and 40, have been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, and they are currently being detained at Ashbourne Garda Station in Dublin.
120kgs of cocaine was seized in Co Westmeath after Gardaí intercepted two vehicles on Thursday shortly after 6pm. They also seized several communications devices.
In the course of follow-up searches Gardaí further seized a light aircraft in a commercial airfield in Co Longford.
Following the operation Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly, the Head of Organised and Serious Crime said: "This operation has prevented a considerable quantity of dangerous drugs from making it onto our streets and causing significant harm to our communities."
"An Garda Síochána is committed, under Operation Tara, to disrupting and dismantling the organised criminal networks who profit from drug trafficking and impact so negatively on our society," he added.