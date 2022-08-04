Man, 30s, arrested as part of Garda operation targeting people smuggling

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested a man as part of an ongoing operation, targeting people smuggling into the State.
Officers from the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) say they conducted a search and arrest operation at a premises in west Dublin earlier this afternoon.
In the course of the searches, a man in his 30s was arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda Station where he is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984
An apartment was subsequently searched under warrant, and a number of items including several mobile phones and a computer were seized.
A Garda spokesperson said today's operation follows a number of suspected people smuggling incidents at Dublin Airport in April and May of this year.
"Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow," the spokesperson added.