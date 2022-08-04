Man, 30s, arrested as part of Garda operation targeting people smuggling

A garda spokesperson said today's operation follows a number of suspected people smuggling incidents at Dublin Airport in April and May of this year
Man, 30s, arrested as part of Garda operation targeting people smuggling

The arrested man was taken to Ballymun Garda Station where he is currently detained section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.  Picture: Dan Linehan

Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 20:18
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested a man as part of an ongoing operation, targeting people smuggling into the State. 

Officers from the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) say they conducted a search and arrest operation at a premises in west Dublin earlier this afternoon. 

In the course of the searches, a man in his 30s was arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda Station where he is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984

An apartment was subsequently searched under warrant, and a number of items including several mobile phones and a computer were seized.

A Garda spokesperson said today's operation follows a number of suspected people smuggling incidents at Dublin Airport in April and May of this year.

"Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow," the spokesperson added.

More in this section

Garda stock Man in critical condition in hospital following Dublin assault
Criminal Courts of Justice Man charged in relation to allegations of sexual exploitation of children
Puppy smuggling PSNI seize 57 puppies believed to have been smuggled from Ireland into Northern Ireland 
people smugglingGardaiCrimePlace: Dublin
Man, 30s, arrested as part of Garda operation targeting people smuggling

Swimming coach charged with making child abuse images

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

  • 9
  • 10
  • 17
  • 32
  • 33
  • 39
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices