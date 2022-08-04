Man charged in relation to allegations of sexual exploitation of children

The man, aged in his 30s, is due to appear in court this morning.
Man charged in relation to allegations of sexual exploitation of children

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing. 

Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 10:24
Eimer McAuley

A man has been charged in relation to allegations of the sexual exploitation of children in the Dublin West Region. 

The man, aged in his 30s, is due to appear in court this morning. 

A garda spokespersons said: "Gardaí in Blanchardstown investigating the allegations of the Sexual Exploitation of Children in the Dublin West Region have charged a man in relation to matter."

"The man, aged in his 30s is due to appear before Court Number 1, Criminal Courts of Justice, this morning." 

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing. 

More in this section

Convicted rapist ordered to pay victim of 'horrific abuse' €315k in damages Convicted rapist ordered to pay victim of 'horrific abuse' €315k in damages
Manchester Airport stock Ryanair steward who drank alcohol on plane tells UK court ‘I am not a criminal’
Here's how to spot if your €2 coin is counterfeit Here's how to spot if your €2 coin is counterfeit
Puppy smuggling

PSNI seize 57 puppies believed to have been smuggled from Ireland into Northern Ireland 

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

  • 9
  • 10
  • 17
  • 32
  • 33
  • 39
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices