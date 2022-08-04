Man charged in relation to allegations of sexual exploitation of children

A man has been charged in relation to allegations of the sexual exploitation of children in the Dublin West Region.
The man, aged in his 30s, is due to appear in court this morning.
A garda spokespersons said: "Gardaí in Blanchardstown investigating the allegations of the Sexual Exploitation of Children in the Dublin West Region have charged a man in relation to matter."
"The man, aged in his 30s is due to appear before Court Number 1, Criminal Courts of Justice, this morning."
Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.