Pensioner had to lock herself in bedroom out of fear of grandson

Accused, who had been living with his grandmother, breached a safety order by behaving in an agitated and volatile manner on a number of occasions, putting her in fear, court heard
Defendant accepted that his mental health was something that needed to be addressed and equally that he should not return to his grandmother's house.

Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 17:00
Liam Heylin

A pensioner in Cork who agreed to accommodate her grandson had to lock herself into her bedroom on a number of occasions out of fear of the young man.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a one-month jail term on the accused man, backdated to when he went into custody at the beginning of the month.

Judge Kelleher explained to the young man, who wants to get psychiatric treatment and live with his friends, that he was likely to be released from prison immediately as the one-month sentence was served already.

The young man pleaded guilty to putting his grandmother in fear at her home in breach of a safety order.

He pleaded guilty to two further counts relating to similar incidents that followed later. The judge said in respect of those that he would impose a four-month sentence suspended on condition the accused would keep the peace for the next two years.

The young man was represented by Frank Buttimer, who described the defendant’s psychiatric background.

The defendant himself frequently spoke directly to the judge during the sentencing, insisting he never committed any violent crimes. In fact, he had no previous convictions.

At one stage, he picked up a pin in the courtroom and handed it to a prison officer saying: “There’s a pin. That’s dangerous, boy.” 

Sergeant John Kelleher said the breaches of the safety order consisted of the defendant behaving in an agitated and volatile manner and putting his grandmother in fear to the extent that she locked herself in her bedroom.

Mr Buttimer said for the convenience of the family the complainant indicated four years ago that her grandson could live with her.

The solicitor said the defendant accepted that his mental health was something that needed to be addressed and equally that he should not return to his grandmother’s house.

Judge Kelleher wished the young man the best of luck and asked him if he understood everything that had happened at the in camera hearing of Cork District Court. 

The young man said, “So, no more grandmother’s.”

