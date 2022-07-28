Corkman who sexually assaulted woman at bus-stop has sentencing adjourned

Sentencing of a Cork man for sexually assaulting a young woman waiting for a bus has been adjourned until late October for the accused to attend a course at the Midlands Prison to address relevant issues.

The injured party wept in court as the case was adjourned again for sentencing.

Adam Boyle, 32, of St John’s Well, Fairhill, Cork, denied the charge but was convicted of the sexual assault last week.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said he was aware of a course that was available in the Midlands Prison where the accused is presently serving a sentence.

Mr Burke said the conviction for sexual assault would cause immeasurable difficulties for the accused in accessing treatment facilities in relation to addiction matters.

The solicitor said the conviction would bar him from getting help in a lot of — if not all — treatment centres.

Judge Marian O’Leary agreed to put sentencing back until October 25.

Apology repeated

Mr Burke said the accused had apologised to the injured party before but wanted to repeat that apology to her.

The young woman, who is not identified because of the nature of the offence, testified that the man first approached her at about 10pm in the evening as she waited for a bus and asked her if she was all right and started chatting to her.

She told him she was going to a different part of Cork than where she was actually going.

“I got the impression he was drunk. I noticed him walk up to the bus stop. He wasn’t too steady on his feet,” she said.

The witness testified that he leaned over her and gestured.

“I thought he was gesturing towards something. I thought he was pointing or maybe picking something up. I looked to my left and he grabbed my breast. When I got up, he got up,” she said.

The young woman made a complaint to gardaí that a man had groped her breast while she was waiting for a bus.

CCTV examined

Garda Muireann Fleming and Garda Iain King examined CCTV and identified the suspect, Adam Boyle, with an address at St John’s Well, Fairhill.

Garda Fleming and Det Garda Lorna Healy questioned the accused who told them: “I come in ever day for my methadone. I am on 30 mls a day.”

He said he would go drinking and added: “I am usually langers.”

When the allegation was put to him of the sexual assault, he said: “I want to apologise sincerely to that girl. I cannot say I did anything. If I did, I apologise.”

In evidence in court he said: “There was never anything like this (against me) before.”

He said he fell down beside the young would and could only remember that much. He said that if he touched her, he did not do it intentionally.

Later when cross-examined by Inspector James Hallahan, the defendant said: “I didn’t touch her breast. I didn’t go near her breast. I fell back. That is all I can remember.”

The defendant was convicted of carrying out a sexual assault on the woman in her 20s at Grand Parade, Cork, on the evening of June 7, 2021.