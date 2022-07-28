Noel Long to face trial 42 years after death of woman in Cork

The trial is likely to last six weeks
Noel Long (pictured) is accused of murdering 54-year-old Nora Sheehan between June 6 and June 12, 1981. Picture: Cork Courts Limited

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 17:03
Eoin Reynolds

A 73-year-old will go on trial next summer, precisely 42 years after he is alleged to have murdered a woman whose body was found in a wooded area in Cork.

Noel Long, of Maulbawn, Passage West, Co. Cork is accused of murdering 54-year-old Nora Sheehan between June 6 and June 12, 1981, at an unknown place within the State. Her body was found by forestry workers at The Viewing Point, Shippool Woods in Cork six days after she went missing.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott on Thursday set a date of June 6 next year for the trial to begin, exactly 42 years after Ms Sheehan was last seen alive. Michael Delaney SC, for Mr Long, said that the trial is likely to last six weeks.

At today's hearing, Brendan Grehan SC for the Director of Public Prosecutions asked for recorded depositions, during which barristers for the prosecution and defence can ask questions of witnesses, to be taken from several people who have given statements to gardaí. 

Mr Justice McDermott agreed to allow the depositions to take place in the coming months.

The trial had been expected to be heard in Cork but has now been moved to Dublin.

Book of evidence served on 73-year-old accused of 1981 Cork murder

