Noel Long to face trial 42 years after death of woman in Cork

A 73-year-old will go on trial next summer, precisely 42 years after he is alleged to have murdered a woman whose body was found in a wooded area in Cork.

Noel Long, of Maulbawn, Passage West, Co. Cork is accused of murdering 54-year-old Nora Sheehan between June 6 and June 12, 1981, at an unknown place within the State. Her body was found by forestry workers at The Viewing Point, Shippool Woods in Cork six days after she went missing.