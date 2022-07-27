Man accused of cybercrimes in Cork after FBI probe remanded in custody for two weeks

The investigation centres around alleged transfers of crypto-currency involving $346,000 over a one-year period
Suleman Mazhar has not been able to raise the bail money which was required in the sum of €5,500 cash and an independent surety of €5,000. File picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 20:51
Liam Heylin

The 40-year-old man charged in Cork with alleged cybercrimes following an investigation here and by the FBI in America was remanded in custody for a fortnight.

Suleman Mazhar, who was previously of Moneygourney, Douglas, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison. Judge Olann Kelleher noted from the prosecution that there had been some progress in advancing the case.

Joseph Cuddigan, defence solicitor, said that while the accused had been granted High Court bail he has not been able to raise the bail money which was required in the sum of €5,500 cash and an independent surety of €5,000.

“In this particular case I would aske the State to proceed as expeditiously as it can,” Mr Cuddigan said.

Sergeant Wesley Kenny brought charges which allege that the accused had a smart card reader to make false financial instruments at a house at Railway Street, Passage West, County Cork, that he had 52 plastic cards embedded with smart chips and magnetic strips and a final charge of alleged money-laundering between August 2020 and July 2021.

Sgt Kenny said that their investigation into alleged transfers of crypto-currency had seen the accused allegedly involved in over 2,000 transactions involving $346,000 over a one-year period.

The accused gave evidence of buying five bitcoins at €109 each and their value going to a high of €62,000 each. He said he was on Jobseekers Allowance.

