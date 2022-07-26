Man accused of trying to bring €2k worth of drugs into Cork Prison

It was alleged that this person was in possession of heroin with a street value of €1,800 and cannabis worth €239
Man accused of trying to bring €2k worth of drugs into Cork Prison

It is alleged that the man was visiting Cork Prison and was trying to get the drugs to a particular person who was in custody at that time over three years ago. File picture: Eddie O'Hare

Tue, 26 Jul, 2022 - 21:23
Liam Heylin

A 49-year-old Waterford man faces charges in relation to allegations that he tried to convey a stash of €1,800 worth of heroin and a smaller quantity of cannabis into Cork Prison.

Paul O’Neill of 70 Ard Na Greinne, Waterford, appeared at Cork District Court in relation to the allegations.

He is charged with possession of both drugs at Cork Prison on March 22, 2109. More seriously, he is charged with having the heroin and the cannabis at Cork prison in order to convey it into the prison.

It is alleged that he was visiting the prison and was trying to get the drugs to a particular person who was in custody at that time over three years ago. Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the allegations in the case to see if Judge Olann Kelleher would accept jurisdiction to deal with it at district court level.

Sgt Lyons said the prison staff detained a person who was visiting the prison and they contacted gardaí about his suspected activities. It was alleged that this person was in possession of heroin with a street value of €1,800 and cannabis worth €239.

Judge Kelleher asked if this person was a prisoner. Sgt Lyons said the person was a visitor to another person in the prison. Judge Kelleher said he would accept jurisdiction to hear the case at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke applied for a copy of the prosecution statements and for CCTV. In respect of possible CCTV coverage, Mr Burke said: “It often is available.” Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until October 5 to allow for this prosecutive evidence to be sent to the defence.

More in this section

'You f***ing slut, you are dead', Cork man told ex-partner in shopping centre encounter 'You f***ing slut, you are dead', Cork man told ex-partner in shopping centre encounter
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Teacher promises to level property 'uncomfortably close' to neighbour's home in Cork
Retired solicitor, 81, who owes €485k to keep his home under new debt plan Retired solicitor, 81, who owes €485k to keep his home under new debt plan
#Drugs Crisis#CourtsPlace: Cork PrisonPlace: CorkPlace: Waterford
Law Enforcement And Crime

Woman who fell off hotel stage at awards ceremony withdraws loss of earnings claim

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 23, 2022

  • 11
  • 17
  • 35
  • 39
  • 40
  • 46
  • 4

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices