Man accused of trying to bring €2k worth of drugs into Cork Prison

A 49-year-old Waterford man faces charges in relation to allegations that he tried to convey a stash of €1,800 worth of heroin and a smaller quantity of cannabis into Cork Prison.

Paul O’Neill of 70 Ard Na Greinne, Waterford, appeared at Cork District Court in relation to the allegations.

He is charged with possession of both drugs at Cork Prison on March 22, 2109. More seriously, he is charged with having the heroin and the cannabis at Cork prison in order to convey it into the prison.

It is alleged that he was visiting the prison and was trying to get the drugs to a particular person who was in custody at that time over three years ago. Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the allegations in the case to see if Judge Olann Kelleher would accept jurisdiction to deal with it at district court level.

Sgt Lyons said the prison staff detained a person who was visiting the prison and they contacted gardaí about his suspected activities. It was alleged that this person was in possession of heroin with a street value of €1,800 and cannabis worth €239.

Judge Kelleher asked if this person was a prisoner. Sgt Lyons said the person was a visitor to another person in the prison. Judge Kelleher said he would accept jurisdiction to hear the case at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke applied for a copy of the prosecution statements and for CCTV. In respect of possible CCTV coverage, Mr Burke said: “It often is available.” Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until October 5 to allow for this prosecutive evidence to be sent to the defence.