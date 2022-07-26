South African man admits theft of laptops from West Cork workplace

A South African national working in West Cork confessed to the theft of laptop computers from healthcare company MSD at Brinny.

Andrew McMorran, of Rosewood Rise, Bandon, Co Cork, was arraigned on nine counts at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and he pleaded guilty to all of them.

Each theft count referred to the dishonest appropriation of a Lenovo Thinkpad without the consent of the owner, MSD, of Brinny, Bandon, Co Cork.

Peter O’Flynn, defence barrister, said the 41-year-old man is from South Africa and lives in Bandon.

“All of these offences were committed at his place of work. He was subsequently unemployed for a period.

“He is now working and hopes to compensate all of those who have suffered financial loss as a result of his actions,” Mr O’Flynn said.

Judge Helen Boyle agreed to adjourn sentencing, with the accused remanded on continuing bail to facilitate the compensation of the owners of the goods that were stolen.

All of the thefts were committed between October 24, 2020, and January 21, 2021.

So far, none of the background facts that give rise to the charges have been outlined in court. It is anticipated the investigating officer will outline this information at the sentencing hearing in November.