Man arrested as he flew into Cork Airport 18 months after violent disorder incident

A Ballyphehane man who flew into Cork from Britain after an 18-month absence was arrested and charged with taking part in a violent disorder back in December 2020.

Garda Ronan McGuckin arrested Robert Delaney at around 8am on Thursday at Cork Airport.

Delaney, 31, was charged with engaging in a violent disorder whereby people present in the area would have feared for their safety on December 12, 2020, at Pearse Square, Ballyphehane, and possession of a knife during the alleged incident.

Sergeant John Kelleher said at Cork District Court that there was an objection to bail being granted to the accused man on the basis of Garda fears that he represented a flight risk and would return to Britain if granted bail.

One of the other grounds for the objection to bail was the seriousness of the alleged incident back in December 2020 at Pearse Square. It was alleged that the accused was seen retrieving a small, black-handled knife at the scene and using it to threaten others who were present and that he was seen to have bloodstains on his clothing, Garda McGuckin testified.

“He left the jurisdiction following this incident. He is residing at an address in the UK, he has a return flight booked for Sunday,” Garda McGuckin said. The address on the charge sheet for the accused was his former address at Plunkett Road, Ballyphehane, Cork.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said: “Previously, this man had a bad addiction but he seems to be clear now.”

Garda McGuckin agreed: “He seems to be doing much better.”

Mr Burke said that when Robert Delaney left Cork there wasn’t any charge against him. Garda McGuckin said: “By the time the directions came from the DPP he was gone.”

Mr Burke said the accused wanted to get clear of drugs in Cork. He said the accused would stay in Cork until the case was finalised if granted bail.

Robert Delaney, whose late mother came from Britain, said in his application for bail: “I had to go over (to the UK) to calm myself down, clean myself up and cop on. I came back (Thursday morning) and unfortunately all this kicked off. I am just hoping it won’t affect my job or anything else. I want to get this resolved and put this behind me.”

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody for a week. Mr Burke, solicitor, applied for a copy of the prosecution statements. Sergeant John Kelleher said that would be sent to the defence.