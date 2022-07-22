Gardaí seeking two women who assisted victim of serious assault in Kildare

A man in his 20s has been arrested and is currently being detained at Kildare Garda Station.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station. Picture: Denis Minihane

Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 10:44
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí investigating a serious assault in Co Kildare last week have made an arrest.

A woman, aged in her 20s, suffered a serious assault in Monasterevin on Sunday, July 17.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal to any people who were in the Monasterevin area on Sunday between 1pm and 5.20pm and who may have footage including dash-cam to make that footage available to them.

Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking with two women who assisted the injured woman.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Latest

