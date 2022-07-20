Cork judge questions 'epidemic of disrespect against gardaí'

A Cork judge has queried whether there is “an epidemic of disrespect” against gardaí in the line of their duties after remarking on the number of cases of verbal and abusive behaviour towards them coming before the courts in recent months.

Judge James McNulty said he wondered how others would feel if they were abused in the line of their duties and said: “If this is a trend, it needs to be reversed.”

The comments were made in Clonakilty District Court after Chloe Williamson, 22, had pleaded guilty to a section 6 public order charge and to refusing to provide her name and details to gardaí in an incident in Clonakilty on July 10 last.

Sgt Paul Kelly told the court a garda had been dealing with a separate individual on Kent St in the town when Ms Williamson approached gardaí and became aggressive and abusive.

Sgt Kelly said Ms Williamson shouted “F**k off ye f*****g pigs” and failed to desist when asked to do so. She was arrested and later charged.

Ms Williamson, of 9 Dunmanus Park, Knocknaheeny in Cork, had no previous convictions but she did previously receive the benefit of the Probation Act for a public order offence.

Her solicitor, Conrad Murphy, said she had contacted Clonakilty Garda Station the day after the incident to apologise and that she was “extremely embarrassed” at what she had done.

He said Ms Williamson, a mother to one child, had been at the beach and had been drinking. He said she knew what she had done was unacceptable.

Judge McNulty said: “This is one of a number of cases I have heard in recent weeks and months in which citizens engage in verbal abuse or written in words and language, some of it foul and vulgar, to police officers on duty.

“I wonder is it an epidemic of disrespect or is it indicative of disrespect.”

He said the incident would be costly for Ms Williamson, stating if it was seen as being treated leniently it might give the impression that such actions had no consequence.

He convicted Ms Williamson but deferred penalty until October 4 next, when Ms Williamson is to have €500 in court. A legal aid application will also be dealt with on the same day.