Revenue officers seized a substantial amount of herbal cannabis at Rosslare Port yesterday.

During routine profiling, Revenue officers with the assistance of Gardaí searched an unaccompanied trailer.

The trailer had travelled to Rosslare from Cherbourg, France.

Approximately, 77kgs of herbal cannabis was seized as a result.

The drugs have an estimated value of over €1.5 million.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.