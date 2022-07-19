Man holding knife kissed Cork shop manager's hand after being refused alcohol

A man waved a knife over his head during a confrontation with men outside his home and he later showed the weapon to a shopkeeper as he attempted to buy beer — and now he has been given a suspended jail term.

Defence solicitor Kevin Hegarty said there were background issues in Bernard Ameyaw’s past that differentiated the case from others where people carry weapons as he was not a real source of threat.

For instance, he said when he was asked to leave the shop after being refused service of alcohol, he kissed the hand of the member of staff who asked him to leave.

Mr Hegarty said while drink was a factor in the case, so too were social isolation, remorse and shame.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “Carrying knifes in the city equals jail. Court has to take a very serious view. But I have read the lengthy probation report and a report from his GP. I will give him one chance — and one chance only.”

Judge Kelleher imposed an eight-month suspended sentence at Cork District Court.

The two incidents occurred within a short time of each other on May 26, 2019.

Garda evidence

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said: “A witness on Church Street, off Shandon Street, said she went to lock her own gate when she saw the defendant, who is her neighbour, arguing with two males. He then went back into his own house at Church Street and came out brandishing a knife over his head at the two males.

“Five minutes later, the manager at Centra on Shandon Street saw the defendant, who was agitated. He told him he had a knife for his own protection. He showed him the knife.

“He said he wanted to buy alcohol. He was refused and was asked to leave and he did.”

Mr Hegarty quoted from the statement given by the manager at Centra, in which he said in relation to the accused: “I did not believe he was going to do anything. He asked me could he come back afterwards. [When told that he could], he shook my hand, kissed me and walked away.”

Mr Hegarty said: “He is very animated, even without drink.”