Burglary accused was seen running out of house and jumping fence, Cork court told

An alarm was set off in an alleged burglary at a house in Cork when the family were away on holidays and a man was seen running from the house and jumping a fence at the end of the garden.

That was the allegation made in the case against 56-year-old David Cronin related to an alleged burglary in Tivoli, Cork, on Saturday morning. There was an objection to bail from Detective Garda Mark Durcan who investigated the case.

The detective outlined the details of the alleged offence for Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court. “On July 16 at 10am the house alarm was activated at a house in Tivoli, Cork. The homeowner was away on holidays at the time and a neighbour called to the house to inspect it.

“The neighbour turned off the alarm and turned around to see a man coming down the stairs carrying a pillow and a small bag.

“The man got to the bottom of the stairs and ran past her into the living room and out the back door.

“She saw him run down to the end of the garden where he jumped the fence into the rear of the Circle K station in Tivoli. A pillow was later found at the end of the garden behind the Circle K station."

CCTV was examined which showed a man after 10 a.m. that Saturday morning in the Circle K station.

56-year-old David Cronin of Deerpark House, Friars Walk, Cork, was charged with three counts. Firstly, he is accused of entering the house as a trespasser and committed a theft on July 16. He is also charged with trespassing on the curtilage of Circle K and finally at Mayfield garda station on Sunday, July 17, being in possession of stolen property – a lady’s gold watch, five American gold coins and a man’s watch.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused would turn up in court if granted bail and would comply with any conditions. Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody for one week to appear by video link from prison to Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.