Gardaí praise fire fighters for 'saving the life' of stabbed garda

Frontline gardaí have praised the actions of fire fighters in “saving the life” of a garda who responded to a stabbing incident in Dublin’s south west inner city in March 2020.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) said the incident — in which Garda Alan Murphy was subjected to a “savage attack” — had a “profound impact” on the garda, as well as his colleagues.

The association condemned the sentences handed down in the trial of the attackers – brothers Lee and Gavin Quinn – who received six years and two-and-a-half years, respectively.

The brothers had originally been due to stand trial for Garda Murphy’s attempted murder, but this was altered at a late stage after the Director of Public Prosecutions accepted their guilty pleas to lesser charges.

Gavin Quinn, aged 28, of Tyrone Place, Inchicore, pleaded guilty to assaulting a peace officer in the execution of his duty at St Vincent’s Street West, Inchicore on March 30, 2020. Lee Quinn, aged 27, of Keeper Road, Drimnagh, pleaded guilty to attempting to cause serious harm to Garda Murphy.

The court previously heard that Garda Murphy was responding to reports of a man having been stabbed in Inchicore when he was attacked by the men.

During the incident, Gavin Quinn pinned Garda Murphy to the ground as Lee Quinn tried to stab the uniformed officer in the eye with a kitchen knife before slashing him across the head.

The court heard that Garda Murphy had “no doubt in his mind” that he would be dead were it not for the assistance of emergency service colleagues from the Dublin Fire Brigade, who pulled Lee Quinn away from him moments after he had slashed the garda’s head.

Commenting, GRA interim general secretary Philip McAnenly, said: “This week's sentencing of two men in relation to the savage attack on one of our members once again highlighted the dangers faced by ordinary frontline members of An Garda Síochána on a daily basis.

“The terrifying evidence given in court told of the life-threatening attack on Garda Alan Murphy and had it not been for the brave intervention of our colleagues in the Dublin Fire Brigade, I believe this attack may have resulted in a far greater tragedy.”

He said the GRA wished to thank the DFB members “for saving the life” of Gda Murphy. He said they “put their own bodies between Garda Murphy and two individuals who clearly had no regard for human life and no respect for those garda members who have responsibility for enforcing the law and protecting the public”.

Mr McAnenly said: “We owe our colleagues in the Dublin Fire Brigade an enormous debt of gratitude.”

This incident has had a profound impact on Garda Murphy and his colleagues.

He added: "While we are disappointed and dismayed by the sentences handed down, we remain steadfast in ensuring Garda Murphy and his colleagues receive the necessary support in their recovery and will continue to support all our members who have endured such senseless attacks.”

He said the GRA have long called for mandatory sentencing for all attacks on frontline emergency workers and “fair and appropriate punishment” for those convicted of such offences.