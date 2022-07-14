Cork gardaí lodge file with DPP in case of man charged with cybercrimes after FBI probe

The garda file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case against a 40-year-old man charged in Cork with alleged cybercrimes following an investigation here and by the FBI in America.

Suleman Mazhar, who was previously of Moneygourney, Douglas, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “The file has been sent to the DPP. We are awaiting directions.” Joseph Cuddigan, defence solicitor, said the accused was in custody but had been granted High Court bail.

He said the accused had not been able to raise the bail money which required the sum of €5,500 cash and an independent surety of €5,000. “He is not in a position to get those finances,” Mr Cuddigan said.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody with consent to bail until July 27.

Sergeant Wesley Kenny objected to bail when the matter first came before Cork District Court. He said it was believed by the prosecution that if the accused was released on bail he would go directly to a computer, close down websites and effectively destroy evidence being gathered against him.

The accused, who is from Pakistan, came to Ireland in 2002 and has Irish citizenship and an Irish passport. He said he was unemployed but had worked in finance and in computers in Ireland.

The charges allege that he had a smart card reader to make false financial instruments at a house at Railway Street, Passage West, County Cork, that he had 52 plastic cards embedded with smart chips and magnetic strips and a final charge of alleged money-laundering between August 2020 and July 2021.

Sgt Kenny said that their investigation into alleged transfers of crypto-currency had seen the accused allegedly involved in more than 2,000 transactions involving $346,000 over a one-year period.

The accused gave evidence of buying five bitcoins at €109 each and their value going to a high of €62,000 each. He said he was on Jobseekers Allowance.