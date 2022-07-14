Customers warned to be 'extra vigilant' due to new wave of scam texts

Bank of Ireland is warning its customers about a new type of fraudulent text message that is currently in circulation.

The bank has said it is witnessing a spike in ‘smishing’ scams, where fraudsters send fake texts that appear to be from the likes of An Post, the HSE, and Revenue.

Links in these text messages lead customers to a fake website where they are asked for their card or online banking details, which are then used to set up Apple or Google Pay on the customer’s card, or to set up online banking accounts on another device.

Bank of Ireland has said that if the customer gives away the genuine One Time Passcode sent by Bank of Ireland to confirm the set-up, the fraudster can then access the customer’s account.

It was added that customers who have stopped part of the way through the scam process may get a phone call claiming to be from Bank of Ireland in an attempt to get bank details or the passcode.

The bank has seen the number of ‘smishing’ cases detected by its Fraud Prevention team increase by around 50% since the introduction of this tactic.

Edel McDermott, Head of Fraud, Bank of Ireland said: “When a new variation on a familiar theme crops up, this is a cause for real concern, and we are warning customers to be extra vigilant.

“Text messages appearing to be from third parties like delivery companies or Government agencies should be treated with caution and verified accordingly,” Ms McDermott advised.

She added that customers should never share their One Time Passcode with anyone, “even if they say they are from Bank of Ireland”.

Bank of Ireland is advising the following: