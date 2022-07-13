Man, 30s, charged in connection with murder of Lisa Thompson

Man, 30s, charged in connection with murder of Lisa Thompson

Ms Thompson’s body was discovered on May 10 of this year at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin 11.

Wed, 13 Jul, 2022 - 14:18

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of Lisa Thompson.

Ms Thompson’s body was discovered on May 10 at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin 11.

Gardaí previously said that the mother-of-two could have been dead for several days before she was found.

Ms Thompson was the subject of “a serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries” before gardaí discovered her body.

The man had been arrested on Monday as part of the investigation but had been released without charge. 

Gardaí issued a statement on Wednesday saying: "The man, 30s, arrested on Monday 11 July 2022 in connection with the murder of Lisa Thompson, has been charged."

A woman, also aged in her 30s, was arrested on Monday as part of investigations and was since released without charge.

More in this section

Gardaí and Spanish police search Lanzarote residence linked to organised crime Gardaí and Spanish police search Lanzarote residence linked to organised crime
Cork woman claims ex-partner told her 'I am going to cut your throat' in shopping centre Cork woman claims ex-partner told her 'I am going to cut your throat' in shopping centre
Garda Stock Man filming gardaí amid scuffle on street spared jail over threatening behaviour
<p>His debts arose primarily from funds he and his now estranged wife borrowed in 2006 from Ulster Bank to purchase 64 acres of land for €1.1 million. File photo</p>

High Court allows farmer to keep €1.8m farm under debt restructuring plan

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 9, 2022

  • 18
  • 29
  • 35
  • 39
  • 40
  • 45
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices