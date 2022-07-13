Man, 30s, charged in connection with murder of Lisa Thompson

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of Lisa Thompson.
Ms Thompson’s body was discovered on May 10 at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin 11.
Gardaí previously said that the mother-of-two could have been dead for several days before she was found.
Ms Thompson was the subject of “a serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries” before gardaí discovered her body.
The man had been arrested on Monday as part of the investigation but had been released without charge.
Gardaí issued a statement on Wednesday saying: "The man, 30s, arrested on Monday 11 July 2022 in connection with the murder of Lisa Thompson, has been charged."
A woman, also aged in her 30s, was arrested on Monday as part of investigations and was since released without charge.