Gardaí and Spanish police search Lanzarote residence linked to organised crime

Detectives searched the residence of an Irish citizen who is currently residing in Lanzarote
Gardaí and Spanish police search Lanzarote residence linked to organised crime

An Garda Síochána conducted a search operation in Lanzarote, Spain this morning in conjunction with European partner services. Picture: An Garda Síochána/Twitter

Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 21:25
Michelle McGlynn

An Garda Síochána are working on an ongoing operation into organised crime with the help of the Spanish Guardia Civil.

Today, the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation searched the residence of an Irish citizen who is currently residing in Lanzarote and is suspected to be involved in an organised crime gang based in Spain.

The operation was the result of international co-operation between An Garda Síochána and the elite Unidad Central Especial Número 3 de la Jefatura de Información (UCE3 - Central Intelligence Unit of the Guardia Civil).

The Grupo de Informacion de Las Palmas (Regional Intelligence Unit of Las Palmas) were also involved in the search.

While investigations continue, Gardaí say today's operation reflects their commitment to tackling international organised crime gangs.

More in this section

Phone call from unknown number late at night. Scam, fraud or phishing with smartphone concept. Prank caller, scammer or stranger Cork woman claims her ex-partner threatened her over the phone
€1.1m worth of illicit cigarettes seized in Meath €1.1m worth of illicit cigarettes seized in Meath
PSNI stock Man arrested in Belfast following altercation between resident and marching band
<p>The court was told that the accused and the men he was with took exception to the gardaí trying to do their job and keep the peace.</p>

Man filming gardaí amid scuffle on street spared jail over threatening behaviour

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 9, 2022

  • 18
  • 29
  • 35
  • 39
  • 40
  • 45
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices