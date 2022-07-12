Gardaí and Spanish police search Lanzarote residence linked to organised crime

An Garda Síochána are working on an ongoing operation into organised crime with the help of the Spanish Guardia Civil.
Today, the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation searched the residence of an Irish citizen who is currently residing in Lanzarote and is suspected to be involved in an organised crime gang based in Spain.
The operation was the result of international co-operation between An Garda Síochána and the elite Unidad Central Especial Número 3 de la Jefatura de Información (UCE3 - Central Intelligence Unit of the Guardia Civil).
The Grupo de Informacion de Las Palmas (Regional Intelligence Unit of Las Palmas) were also involved in the search.
While investigations continue, Gardaí say today's operation reflects their commitment to tackling international organised crime gangs.