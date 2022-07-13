Cork woman claims ex-partner told her 'I am going to cut your throat' in shopping centre

A woman visiting her local shopping centre claimed that her ex-partner ran his finger across his throat and threatened to kill her.

The complainant said she was at her local shopping centre on February 2.

“I was standing in the mall looking at the price list for the beautician. (Name of ex-partner) said from behind me, ‘You f***ing slut, you are dead. I am going to kill you. I am going to cut your throat’.

“He made this gesture putting his finger across his throat,” the complainant said.

She said he stayed standing there and that the defendant walked away and then returned and repeated the same things again.

She said he also said: “You are dead and I am going to be the one to do it.”

The complainant said:

I just kind of stopped and started to cry.

"A man in a shop called me and told me to sit down. As soon as I walked to the shop (defendant) walked out of the mall.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor for the defendant, said his client was pushing a shopping trolley at the time and did not go near her or say anything.

“He said nothing about you or to you,” Mr Buttimer said. The complainant said: “That is not true.” CCTV from the shopping centre was unavailable at the hearing.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would adjourn the trial at Cork District Court until July 21 for that evidence to be brought to the court.