Cork man charged over gold bullet found at scene of armed raid

A 47-year-old Togher man was arrested and charged today with possession of a gold-coloured 9mm bullet allegedly found almost five years ago at the scene of an armed raid at a house in Cork.

Noel Barry of 39 Cherry Tree Road, Cork, denies having anything to do with the aggravated burglary in October 2017.

Detective Garda David Hickey charged the 47-year-old with possession of ammunition contrary to Section 2 of the Firearms Act 1925.

The formal arrest occurred at Cork District Court at 10.30am today. Later in the afternoon, Det Garda Hickey testified that the accused made no reply to the charge after caution.

DPP direction

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the case could be dealt with summarily at Cork District Court.

Detective Garda Hickey outlined the background to an aggravated burglary at Greenfields, Model Farm Road, Cork, on October 6 2017.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said the accused made no admissions and did not know how his DNA could be on the bullet. Mr Buttimer said the accused was not charged with anything to do with an aggravated burglary in 2017.

Det. Garda Hickey did outline allegations in relation to that. He said two armed raiders forced their way into the home at Greenfields, Model Farm Road at 9.45pm on October 6, 2017.

They were wearing dark clothing and balaclavas and they demanded money and drugs. One had a pistol, the other had a knife. After ten minutes they left empty-handed and fled on foot.

Bullet recovered

Det Garda Hickey and his colleagues investigated the scene shortly afterwards. Gardaí found a gold-coloured 9mm bullet similar to ammunition issued to armed gardaí.

The householders could not say where it had come from but they insisted it was not there before the raiders forced their way into the house.

The detective said that in February last year the Forensic Science Laboratory of Garda headquarters found a DNA match between Noel Barry and the bullet allegedly found at Greenhills in 2017.

Noting the charge against Noel Barry was one of possession of ammunition at the Greenfields house, Judge Olann Kelleher said he would accept jurisdiction for the case.

Mr Buttimer asked for a copy of the prosecution statements of evidence in the case.

Det Garda Hickey said there was no garda objection to bail being granted to the accused provided there was no contact direct or indirect with the injured parties in the case.

Mr Buttimer said: “There are no injured parties.”

The detective said: “Witnesses would be more of a correct term.”

Judge Kelleher made that a condition of bail as the case against Noel Barry was adjourned until September 12.