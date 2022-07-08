Justice Minister in favour of higher tax rate for convicted drug dealers

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said she is personally in favour of convicted drug dealers paying a higher rate of tax on income.

When asked by reporters if drug dealers and other criminals should be taxed at a higher tax rate, Ms McEntee said “it wouldn’t be a bad thing”.

“It's not something we're looking at at the moment. If I could give my personal view, I think it wouldn't be a bad thing. I think if that's something that needs to be done, it would have to be done in consultation with my colleagues and the government.”

She said that while it is not part of any review of powers for the Criminal Assets Bureau, such a measure could be looked at in the future.

“It's not part of the review,” she said. "But that's not to say in the future, it's not something that won't ever be looked at.”

Criminal settlements

Detective Chief Superintendent Michael Gubbins, CAB Chief Bureau Officer, confirmed drug dealers are taxed the same way as everybody else. He explained that when assessing what settlements to reach with criminals, CAB officials liaise with specialist Revenue officers.

“They will look at somebody's income, they look at their bank accounts and see can they account for everything.

“It could be the assets that were used, or the cash that was used to do an extension or purchases for their lifestyle and how it was funded.

“We look at their legitimate income and to see what money they have, money in bank accounts. Can they explain how they got it?”

After that process, the criminals are then assessed for tax. He said: “They are taxed at the normal rate. They pay the same level of taxes.”

Asked if he thought that was right and whether or not he felt the system should be overhauled, he said: “That's the rate that's there and that's the system that we work under.

“We use the Revenue metrics and the system in place to tax them.

“So unless somebody else wants to change, but for now we use that system.”