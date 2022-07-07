Forensics use new technology to crack Deliveroo driver case

One of 10 case studies detailed in the FSI annual report is that of Deliveroo driver, Thiago Cortes.

On August 31, 2020, he was cycling along North Wall Quay in Dublin’s north inner city when he was hit by a vehicle and fatally injured. The vehicle fled the scene. A Ford Focus car was later found abandoned with damage to the windscreen, roof and bodywork.

Thiago Cortes’ clothing was examined for damage, paint and glass. His clothing provided source fibres that could be checked against any recovered vehicle.

“Glass fragments matching the outer pane of the windscreen of the Ford Focus car were recovered on the clothing of Thiago Cortes as was blue-effect paint matching the paint from the passenger wing of the Ford Focus,” the report said.

Fibres matching Thiago’s jacket and red T-Shirt were found in fragments of a broken windscreen. The steering wheel and handbrake controls of the recovered car were swabbed and DNA profiled to help determine the likely driver of the vehicle.

Items were recovered from the interior including a packet of cigarettes. “During examination for the presence of finger marks, it became clear that conventional methods were inadequate to capture the details of the fingerprint,” the report said.

“A sophisticated new digital imaging system was used and it produced sufficient detail to identify the recovered mark. The DNA profile obtained from the steering wheel and the fingerprint from the cigarette box were from the same source.”

It said a nominated suspect was identified and tracksuit bottoms and top believed to worn at the time of the fatal hit-and-run were recovered and examined.

“Glass fragments matching the inner pane of the windscreen were found,” it said. “The DNA profile and fingerprints from the car matched this suspect’s.”

At the trial, the suspect, a juvenile, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and was sentenced to two years’ detention.

Kevin Lunney case

Another case the FSI worked on was that of businessman Kevin Lunney, who was abducted, falsely imprisoned and assaulted before being released in rural Co. Cavan in September 2019.

An FSI scientist attended and examined a horse box at Drumbrade, Cavan, where blood matching Mr Lunney was found.

A car found at a different location was also examined and blood matching Mr Lunney's was also found. Items seized from a number of properties in Cavan and Dublin were examined and DNA profiles developed.

In June 2021, four men went on trial and two FSI scientists gave evidence. Three were convicted.