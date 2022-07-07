200 women threatened with image-based sexual abuse by anonymous Snapchat account

The women have been put on a 'list' by a faceless Snapchat account which claims to hold their explicit or personal images.
In a statement, An Garda Síochána emphasised that the publication and/or sharing of intimate images without consent is a criminal offence. Picture: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 13:19
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Wexford are investigating a possible sextortion case involving approximately 200 women.

The women have been put on a 'list' by a faceless Snapchat account that claims to hold their explicit or personal images.

Gardaí in the Eastern Region said there is an investigation underway following a number of reports concerning the posting, sharing and uploading of "personal images" online.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána emphasised that the publication and/or sharing of intimate images without consent is a criminal offence.

"An Garda Síochána fully recognises that the publication of intimate images without the consent of individuals causes great upset and trauma to them.

"Any person who is concerned that they have been a victim following the uploading of personal explicit imagery online without their consent, at any time, should contact their local Garda Station."

As there is an active investigation underway, no further information was provided.

Wexford Sinn Féin councillor Tom Forde said he received a screen-recorded video of the list.

"I have been contacted by a number of women that were on that list and I was also sent a video with a list of the names of approximately 200 women," said Mr Forde.

He said the anonymous Snapchat account claims to have detailed folders of sensitive images of the women.

Mr Forde said a lot of the names would be from the local area and would be familiar to him.

Some victims who contacted the account directly to demand their photos be removed were asked for photos of other people in exchange.

CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre Noeline Blackwell is urging any victims to come forward telling them there is no shame in it.

"The only shame lies with some person who would surreptitiously take all of these images — if that is the case — and put them out there and share them. They should be and they will be ashamed of themselves."

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.

