Kerry woman fined for being drunk and a danger on night of Ed Sheeran's Cork concert

A young woman from Kerry was arrested for being drunk and a danger on Monahan Road on the night of an Ed Sheeran concert in Cork.
Detective Garda Padraig Harrigton gave evidence at Cork District Court of arresting Bridget Birch of Connolly Park, Tralee, County Kerry, on the night of April 29 at Monahan Road, Cork.
“It was the night of the Ed Sheeran concert. She was unable to stand unassisted. She was a danger to herself or others at the time,” Det. Garda Harrington said.
Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined the young woman €150 for the offence.