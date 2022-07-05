Masked men fire shots in Belfast property

Masked men fire shots in Belfast property

The PSNI has appealed for information about a shooting incident in east Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 08:05
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Masked men have fired shots inside a house in east Belfast.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in the Montrose Street area on Monday.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “It was reported shortly after 9.45pm that two masked men, dressed in dark clothing, had entered a property and fired two shots.

“The men then reportedly left the area in the direction of Montrose Walk.

“Officers attended and spoke to the occupants of the property. Thankfully, there are no reports of any injuries at this time.

“Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any CCTV footage captured or any other information which could assist, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 1997 of 04/07/22.”

More in this section

Late-night raider who attacked man while accomplices stole his jeep avoids jail Late-night raider who attacked man while accomplices stole his jeep avoids jail
Man harassed Cork woman for years before sexually assaulting her, court told Man harassed Cork woman for years before sexually assaulting her, court told
'I will kill you, you c***', man said as he attempted to choke his father 'I will kill you, you c***', man said as he attempted to choke his father
shotsPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Accused also admitted a money-laundering charge related to €88,000 in cash allegedly seized at the Dublin address on the same date — October 27, 2020. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Man found with €183k worth of cannabis after Cork gardaí mounted surveillance operation

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 2, 2022

  • 1
  • 15
  • 17
  • 21
  • 34
  • 42
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices