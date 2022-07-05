Masked men fire shots in Belfast property

Masked men have fired shots inside a house in east Belfast.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in the Montrose Street area on Monday.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “It was reported shortly after 9.45pm that two masked men, dressed in dark clothing, had entered a property and fired two shots.

“The men then reportedly left the area in the direction of Montrose Walk.

“Officers attended and spoke to the occupants of the property. Thankfully, there are no reports of any injuries at this time.

“Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any CCTV footage captured or any other information which could assist, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 1997 of 04/07/22.”