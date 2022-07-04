Appeal by Gemma O'Doherty against conviction for public order offences postponed

The appeal by former journalist Gemma O’Doherty against a conviction for public order offences has been adjourned until October.

At a brief court hearing at Bray Circuit Court on Monday, Mr Justice Patrick Quinn said he would keep the whole day free on Monday October 17 to hear Ms O’Doherty’s appeal.

Last September, she was convicted at Bray District Court of threatening and abusive behaviour, refusing to give her name and address to a garda, and resisting arrest, all on a footbridge at the N11.

She received a two-month suspended sentence and a fine of €750 for the public order offences which occurred in Kilmacanogue in Wicklow on August 28, 2020.

Garda Andrew Sullivan told the court that, during the incident, he and colleagues were told they were “traitors to the Irish public”, “complicit with cover-up of paedophilia” and “complicit in the cover-up of murder”.

On that occasion, the court heard from solicitor Brendan Maloney, who said the incident occurred against the backdrop of a campaign in which his client was deeply invested.

He said the defendant refused to give her name and address.

He moved to arrest her and she tried to walk off the bridge.”

Signs on the bridge at the centre of the incident read “masks spread virus”, and “no forced vaccines”.

“We remained calm throughout,” Garda Sullivan said. “They had a right to protest — that wasn’t disputed. I expressed concern for the motorists below.”

The judge said that it was a clear and intentional breach of the peace.

When issuing sentence, Ms O’Doherty indicated she would lodge an appeal against the conviction.

Ms O’Doherty was not present in the court for Monday's hearing.

Her appeal is now due to be heard in three months’ time.