Woman flew regularly to Ireland to collect welfare payments totalling €10k

Accused claimed one-parent family allowance but did not live in Ireland
Woman flew regularly to Ireland to collect welfare payments totalling €10k

The court was told the accused had once been entitled to the payment but continued to claim after she left the country.

Sat, 02 Jul, 2022 - 10:30
Liam Heylin

A woman who flew regularly to Ireland for the purpose of collecting a social welfare payment did not stop until she was arrested for stealing more than €10,000 in payments.

She was claiming a one-parent family payment to which she was not entitled because she was not resident in Ireland.

Mother of five Romano Suciu, aged 25, with an address at St James Terrace, Ballinacurra, Midleton, Co Cork, was subject of a complaint at Midleton Garda Station in respect of suspected social welfare fraud.

Detective Garda Ger O’Shaughnessy later brought charges against her for thefts, by making the claim to which she was no longer entitled, from December 2015 to February 2017.

Although once entitled to the payment, she was no longer entitled to it after she returned to live in Romania. 

The investigation examined flight dates and the accused was flying into the country to claim welfare, then flying out a couple of days later.

“This is a breach of social contract,” said Judge Helen Boyle. “Tax is paid to support other people from society who require the support.

It is stealing from the State and from people who would otherwise need this payment.

“You have no previous convictions. You appear to have been very young when you had your first child and you are still very young.”

The full sum of over €10,000 was repaid by Suciu, who is now based in Britain.

Judge Boyle imposed an 18-month sentence but suspended the balance for time spent in custody. 

More in this section

Nadine Lott's killer files papers in bid to quash murder conviction Nadine Lott's killer files papers in bid to quash murder conviction
Hereford bull in field Man who lost part of ear lobe when parents' bull attacked him settles action against them
File Pics An Post has said it will need to cut staff numbers by almost 2000 by 2015. Postman with seven-year driving ban meant for his son granted stay on suspension of licence
CourtsCrimeCork
Woman flew regularly to Ireland to collect welfare payments totalling €10k

Former Cork City footballer jailed for dealing cocaine in Kinsale

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

  • 1
  • 9
  • 17
  • 25
  • 30
  • 31
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices