Woman flew regularly to Ireland to collect welfare payments totalling €10k

A woman who flew regularly to Ireland for the purpose of collecting a social welfare payment did not stop until she was arrested for stealing more than €10,000 in payments.

She was claiming a one-parent family payment to which she was not entitled because she was not resident in Ireland.

Mother of five Romano Suciu, aged 25, with an address at St James Terrace, Ballinacurra, Midleton, Co Cork, was subject of a complaint at Midleton Garda Station in respect of suspected social welfare fraud.

Detective Garda Ger O’Shaughnessy later brought charges against her for thefts, by making the claim to which she was no longer entitled, from December 2015 to February 2017.

Although once entitled to the payment, she was no longer entitled to it after she returned to live in Romania.

The investigation examined flight dates and the accused was flying into the country to claim welfare, then flying out a couple of days later.

“This is a breach of social contract,” said Judge Helen Boyle. “Tax is paid to support other people from society who require the support.

It is stealing from the State and from people who would otherwise need this payment.

“You have no previous convictions. You appear to have been very young when you had your first child and you are still very young.”

The full sum of over €10,000 was repaid by Suciu, who is now based in Britain.

Judge Boyle imposed an 18-month sentence but suspended the balance for time spent in custody.