Gambling addict scammed acquaintance out of €56k inheritance

A gambling addict has been jailed for two and a half years for duping an acquaintance out of €56,000 that he inherited from his late mother in an elaborate two-year scam.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a three-year sentence with the last six months suspended in the case against Thomas O’Connell at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Detective Garda Stephen Fuller gave details of the scam carried out by O’Connell, aged 48, of 14 Redbarn Cottages, Youghal, Co Cork, who is originally from Cork City.

Facing 260 charges of theft by deception between January 16, 2017, and January 17, 2019, he pleaded guilty to a series of sample counts.

Judge Boyle said it was a sad case and the accused had spent a lot of time gambling and drank 20-30 cans of beer a day. She noted that he was of some support to his daughter and grandson.

Work acquaintances

The 66-year-old victim came to Cork City about 20 years ago and met O’Connell through work.

Det Gda Fuller said: “Following the death of his mother, she left him €56,000 and Thomas O’Connell began to approach him for loans. He gave them to him but he returned looking for further loans on a regular basis. The understanding was that they would be repaid.

“The victim provided him with his account details to facilitate repayment of loans.”

However, O’Connell began a scam through which he effectively kept taking the victim’s money until it was all gone.

O’Connell telephoned his victim, pretending to be a prominent Cork solicitor informing him that he and O’Connell were under investigation by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and that if payments did not continue to two accounts set up by O’Connell, CAB would move against the victim.

The solicitor had no knowledge that he was being impersonated in relation to the fictitious CAB investigation until the end of the two-year period.

The victim telephoned the solicitor’s office to tell him he could not continue making the payments.

The solicitor invited him to attend his office and informed him that he appeared to have been conned and had never been contacted by the solicitor.

He told the victim he should contact An Garda Síochána immediately, which the victim did, as did the solicitor.

It was established that the two accounts to which the payments totalling €56,000 were made were a personal bank account and a Boyle Sports account, both in O’Connell’s name.

The payments varied from €100 to €1,000 and averaged at just over €200.

“Contact was almost on a daily basis — sometimes a couple of times on a particular day. He [O’Connell] admitted that he took €56,000 and impersonated [the solicitor],” Det Gda Fuller said.