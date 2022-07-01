Elderly man 'feared for his life' during vicious assault in rural home

A 69-year-old Enniskeane man feared for his life when he was viciously attacked at his rural home on a Sunday afternoon by a man and woman who wanted the keys of his car.

Anthony McDonagh, 34, of Cork Simon Community and brought up in Galway and Britain, was sentenced by Judge Helen Boyle to seven and a half years in prison with the last year suspended.

His accomplice, Maggie Foley, 35, of no fixed address, was sentenced to four and a half years with the last year suspended.

Background

Garda Nigel Whelton outlined the background to the aggravated burglary at the man’s home in the Enniskeane area on October 3, 2021.

The previous day, Anthony McDonagh and Maggie Foley travelled by bus to Enniskeane to visit Foley’s uncle who lives next to the injured party’s home. They spent the night drinking at her uncle’s apartment.

The following morning, McDonagh and Foley walked into the village and stole a bottle of vodka each from the local Centra and returned to continue drinking at the apartment.

In the meantime, the injured party was at home next door and went to bed in the afternoon as he felt unwell. His partner left to go shopping.

“He heard a commotion and got up to get dressed. He was just about to put on his trousers when the door flew open and Anthony McDonagh grabbed him by the throat. They were both shouting and demanding the keys of his car.

“Anthony McDonagh had a screwdriver. The injured party tried to defend himself with a telescope that was in his room but he was knocked to the floor.

They were laying kicks and punches into him on the floor.

“He was stabbed over the eye with the screwdriver and on the back. Maggie Foley hit him over the head with a laptop that was in the room.

“He feared for his life. They were pulling things out and knocking things over. Things escalated as they were both getting frustrated at not finding the keys. They started punching and kicking him in the legs.

Maggie Foley stamped down on his face with her right foot.

"She shouted to get his wallet.”

At one stage, McDonagh was ransacking the house and Maggie Foley was holding the injured party. It was at that stage that he managed to get out the front door.

He was wearing no pants, shoes or socks. He was only dressed in his underwear and shirt. He managed to run to a neighbour’s house and ring 999 from there at 4.43pm.

The injured party was upset that two children of his neighbours had to see him bloodied and dishevelled running into their yard that day.

The two defendants then arrived in the neighbour’s yard where they found the keys for a jeep and drove away in it.

In an escapade of dangerous driving where other motorists had to take evasive action that covered 60km, there was a crash at the end where the jeep flipped over on its roof. They violently resisted arrest by gardaí who arrived at the scene.

'Immoral and inhuman'

Back in Enniskeane the injured victim had wounds that included stab wounds over his eye and a broken nose. He later described their behaviour towards him as wrong, immoral and inhuman.

He expressed the hope that they would avail of rehabilitation and become sentient human beings with some feeling for other people.

Anthony McDonagh had convictions for numerous assaults and car thefts and one serious incident at the home of an elderly Galway couple, for which he was jailed for four and a half years at Galway Circuit Criminal Court.

Foley’s 117 convictions included 50 thefts, two burglaries and many public order offences.

Alice Fawsitt senior counsel said McDonagh regretted his actions and accepted responsibility. She said he had a heroin addiction which saw him using three bags per day. She said he had a difficult childhood and was keen to pursue his education.

Seamus Roche, senior counsel, said Foley, 35, also had a significant heroin addiction and stressed she did not have anything to do with the stabbing. He said she suffered from ADHD and depression.