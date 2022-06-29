Tesla, BMWs, and classic cars seized from Eastern European crime group in four counties

The Criminal Assets Bureau conducted a search operation in counties, Kildare, Waterford, Laois and Dublin
A Tesla and a BMW car seized in Wednesday's search operation by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 14:14
Caitlín Griffin

A number of high-value cars, watches, and cash have been seized following a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) operation targeting an Eastern European organised crime group.

The CAB conducted a search operation in counties, Kildare, Waterford, Laois and Dublin, on Wednesday.

One of the classic cars seized in a search operation in counties, Kildare, Waterford, Laois and Dublin on Wednesday.
This morning’s operation targeted an East European Organised Crime Group (OCG) involved in the laundering of the proceeds of crime through the second-hand car trade. 

The OCG is also involved in the supply of vehicles to Irish OCG’s throughout the country. Today’s operation targeted assets, including properties acquired by the directors of the OCG. 

Assets seized included the following:

  • One Tesla electric Vehicle; 
  • Two BMW IX electric vehicles (221 Reg’s);
  • Two classic vehicles;
  • €15,000 in cash; 
  • A number of high-value watches including Rolex and Cartier brands.

The search operation was conducted by Bureau Officers supported by the Dublin Armed Support Unit, the Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, the Customs Dog Unit, Kildare Detective Unit, Portlaoise Detective Unit and Detectives attached to the Dublin Metropolitan Region. 

One of the classic cars seized in a search operation in counties, Kildare, Waterford, Laois and Dublin on Wednesday.
The operation involved more than 80 officers searching 15 search sites across four counties. The investigation is ongoing.

Today’s operation follows CAB search operations in September and October 2021, during the course of which 18 high-value vehicles including Audi Q7’s, BMW X5’s, Range Rovers, a Jaguar I-Pace, and a Tesla were seized.

