David Hall's challenge against 'flawed' watchdog probe of homeless charity adjourned

A High Court challenge by businessman David Hall over a probe by the charities watchdog into the affairs of a homeless charity has been adjourned to later this year.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan directed an application for leave to bring the challenge, along with the main proceedings, should be dealt with as part of a telescoped hearing in October.

Mr Hall, former chairman of the Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH), claims an investigation by the Charities Regulatory Authority (CHR) is flawed because of the strained personal history he has with one of the two inspectors it has appointed to carry out the probe.

That inspector is Thomas Mulholland, CHR director of compliance and enforcement. Mr Hall says Mr Mulholland was an active investigator of ICHH and integral in the CHR decision to launch a formal probe into the governance at the homeless charity.

Mr Hall claims Mr Mulholland has adopted and expressed views about matters that are the subject of the investigation.

It is also claimed that, in correspondence, Mr Mulholland has been highly critical of the manner in which Mr Hall carried out his duties, which has resulted in a strained personal history between the two.

He wants the investigation halted and re-started without the involvement of Mr Mulholland. He also says the appointment of Mr Mulholland as an inspector has resulted in a breach of Mr Hall's constitutional right to natural justice and fair procedures.

Mr Hall had been the chair of ICHH which last year collapsed, and was eventually wound up, following sexual assault allegations made against its CEO and founder Anthony Flynn.

Mr Flynn was suspended by the charity before being found dead at his home due to an apparent suicide in August 2021. He had been under investigation by gardaí in relation to claims made by several men that Flynn had sexually assaulted them.

Shortly afterwards, Mr Hall resigned as chair of the ICHH's board due to threats to his personal safety.