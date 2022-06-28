Cocaine production reaches record levels

The surge in the cocaine supply into Europe in recent years is set to continue after UN figures found cocaine production reached record levels in 2020.

The UN World Drug Report 2022 said that ports in Columbia, Ecuador, and Brazil were important departure points for Europe and that “almost all” major European seaports were gateways for the cocaine market.

“Global cocaine manufacture hit a record high of an estimated 1,982 tonnes of pure cocaine in 2020, up 11% from the previous year,” the report said.

“Global cocaine manufacture has now more than doubled since the low of 2014.”

The report, published by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, said this is despite a stabilisation of the area in which the coca bush is cultivated.

But this is more than compensated for by a concentration of crops in the areas and “sophisticated” cocaine manufacture, resulting in higher efficiencies in cocaine laboratories.

While cocaine manufacture increased by 8% in Columbia (responsible for 61% of global cocaine production), it increased by 16.5% in Peru and Bolivia.

The report said that 1,424 tonnes of cocaine was seized in 2020, an increase of 4.5% on previous years.

Between 2010 and 2014 annual seizures of cocaine fluctuated around the 600 tonne mark. It rose substantially in each of the next three years, dropping slightly in 2018, before increasing again in 2019 and 2020.

More than half of seizures are made in South America.

Seizures have continued to rise in Europe, with figures from the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction showing that 213 tonnes of cocaine was seized in 2020, breaking the record set just the previous year (202 tonnes).

In terms of the countries dominating the transportation of cocaine to Europe, the report said that Columbia, Ecuador, and Venezuela account for 48% of the estimated trade, with Brazil, Bolivia, and Peru taking up 41% of the trade.

“Individual drug seizures suggest growing cocaine trafficking at sea,” said the report.

“The share of cocaine quantities seized associated with maritime trafficking has increased from 84% in 2015-2018 to 89% in 2021 with a drop in 2020 when trafficking of cocaine by private aircrafts increased notably in Latin America to overcome Covid-19 restriction measures.”

It said the Pacific ports of Buenaventura, Colombia, and Guayaquil, Ecuador and the Atlantic ports of Cartagena, Colombia, and the Port of Santos, Brazil were key export points.

It said some smaller ports in northern Brazil had assumed “growing importance” for cocaine shipments to Europe, as traffickers attempt to avoid improved security elsewhere.

The report said main ports used for the import of cocaine into Europe were Antwerp, Belgium, and Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and various ports in Spain.

“However, almost all major European seaports serve as gateways to the region’s consumer markets,” it said.

In relation to the heroin trade, the report said that global opium production (from which heroin is manufactured) has “followed a long-term upward trend” in the past two decades.

It said this continued in 2021, with a 7% increase.