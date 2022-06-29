Sentencing for 61-year-old on child sex abuse images delayed until October

A 61-year-old man who confessed midway through his trial by judge and jury to having thousands of images of child sex abuse in Cork city more than three years ago will be sentenced on October 24.

The sentencing of William Sweetnam had been scheduled for this week at Circuit Criminal Court.

However, there were some issues in dispute between the prosecution and defence arising out of the contents of the psychologist’s report prepared for the sentencing hearing.

Judge Dara Hayes agreed to adjourn sentencing until October to clarify these issues.

The first count stated that on June 11, 2018, at his home on Grand Parade, Cork, he had child pornography in the form of 3,819 images and 120 movie files.

The second charge was of having 34 such images at Princes St on the same date.

Jane Hyland, prosecuting, previously said in an outline of the anticipated evidence that on June 11, 2018, gardaí attended the apartment at Grand Parade and found that he had child sex abuse images.

Ms Hyland said two devices at the accused’s home were of particular interest — a laptop and an external hard drive.

Ms Hyland said approximately 1,000 images were of children in sexual activity or witnessing it, while approximately 2,900 images were of children exposing the genital or anal areas. Of the videos, 100 showed children in sexual activity or witnessing it, the prosecution barrister said, adding that this was the most serious category of child pornographic images.

While the case commenced before Judge Hayes and a jury of four women and eight men, and some prosecution evidence was heard, Seamus Roche, defending, asked for the accused to be re-arraigned on the first count only. The accused then pleaded guilty to that.