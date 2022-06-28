Cork man jailed for dealing cocaine at his home

A Mallow man was jailed for two and a half years for dealing cocaine at his home.

Detective Garda Aidan Long outlined the background to the case, where gardaí went to the home of Gavin Downey at 10 Croke Place, Mallow, Co Cork.

Det Garda Long said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that a warrant was obtained to search the home of the accused on July 26, 2020.

They found a large quantity of cash. On investigation, gardaí were satisfied that €3,500 of the money found represented the proceeds of crime.

Drug-dealing paraphernalia were also found at the house, including digital weighing scales, sandwich bags, zip-lock bags, plastic mixing bowls and a phone.

“He made admissions to ownership of the exhibits seized, notably the drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia.

“He said he was holding it because of a debt he owed. He said people would call to the house to buy drugs but he would tell them to go away. He says he was only storing the drugs and that he only used the scales to weigh it for the person he was storing it for.

“But from the messages on his phone, gardaí believe they were for sale or supply. And there was a tick-list referring to amounts of over €20,000. He claimed the money was for loans given to other people. He denied being involved in the sale or supply of drugs. The value of the cocaine was €6,600."

Ray Boland, defence senior counsel, said the accused had a gambling addiction which he had taken steps to address and that he had come off drugs through his own efforts rather than by going into any treatment programme.

Mr Boland accepted that this was unusual but he said getting off drugs in this manner did occur in some cases.

Judge Sarah Berkeley imposed a sentence of three and a half years with the final year suspended.