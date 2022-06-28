Cork man jailed for dealing cocaine at his home

Gardaí obtained a warrant to search defendant's home and found a large quantity of cash and drug-dealing paraphernalia, including digital weighing scales, sandwich bags, zip-lock bags, plastic mixing bowls and a phone, court told
Cork man jailed for dealing cocaine at his home

Gavin Downey, of 10 Croke Place, Mallow, Co Cork, has been jailed for two and a half years. Picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 07:00
Liam Heylin

A Mallow man was jailed for two and a half years for dealing cocaine at his home.

Detective Garda Aidan Long outlined the background to the case, where gardaí went to the home of Gavin Downey at 10 Croke Place, Mallow, Co Cork.

Det Garda Long said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that a warrant was obtained to search the home of the accused on July 26, 2020.

They found a large quantity of cash. On investigation, gardaí were satisfied that €3,500 of the money found represented the proceeds of crime.

Drug-dealing paraphernalia were also found at the house, including digital weighing scales, sandwich bags, zip-lock bags, plastic mixing bowls and a phone.

“He made admissions to ownership of the exhibits seized, notably the drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia.

“He said he was holding it because of a debt he owed. He said people would call to the house to buy drugs but he would tell them to go away. He says he was only storing the drugs and that he only used the scales to weigh it for the person he was storing it for.

“But from the messages on his phone, gardaí believe they were for sale or supply. And there was a tick-list referring to amounts of over €20,000. He claimed the money was for loans given to other people. He denied being involved in the sale or supply of drugs. The value of the cocaine was €6,600."

Ray Boland, defence senior counsel, said the accused had a gambling addiction which he had taken steps to address and that he had come off drugs through his own efforts rather than by going into any treatment programme. 

Mr Boland accepted that this was unusual but he said getting off drugs in this manner did occur in some cases.

Judge Sarah Berkeley imposed a sentence of three and a half years with the final year suspended.

More in this section

FOUR COURTS DOME RESTORATION Senior civil servant challenges 'unlawful suspension' over bullying allegations
Judge rebukes Tusla over its 'serious failings' as he refuses girl's adoption Judge rebukes Tusla over its 'serious failings' as he refuses girl's adoption
Gardaí investigate as firebomb thrown at Dublin bar with customers inside Man arrested in relation to arson attack on Dublin pub
#CourtsPlace: Cork
<p>Judge Boyle has imposed a four-year sentence on Anthony Leahy, suspended on the condition that he keeps the peace for the next four years and engages with his psychiatrist and GP. File picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Killer who chased group of youths in Cork with knife arrives for sentencing in wheelchair

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 25, 2022

  • 2
  • 6
  • 27
  • 28
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices