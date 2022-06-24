Two young men face extra charges in Alanna Quinn Idris assault case

Judge Paula Murphy heard Darragh Lyons and Jack Cummins "made no reply" to the new charges
Two young men face extra charges in Alanna Quinn Idris assault case

Darragh Lyons (pictured) was further charged with violent disorder and with a second count of assault causing harm to Alanna Quinn Idris. File picture: Collins Courts

Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 14:47
Tom Tuite

Extra charges have been brought against two young men accused of attacking Alanna Quinn Idris and a teenage boy in Dublin.

The then 17-year-old girl was left with a shattered tooth, broken cheekbones and a ruptured eyeball following an assault at the Civic Centre, Ballyfermot, on the night of December 30. Alanna, now 18, underwent several operations to fix her eye socket and lost her sight in the injured eye.

In January, Darragh Lyons and co-accused Jack Cummins appeared at Dublin District Court and were granted bail subject to strict conditions.

Darragh Lyons, 18, of Weir View, Glenaulin, Chapelizod, Dublin 20, was accused of assault causing harm to Alanna Quinn Idris. Co-defendant Jack Cummins, 18, Rossmore Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, was charged with the assault causing harm to a teenage boy.

They appeared again at Dublin District Court on Friday for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be given. Each youth was further charged with violent disorder in connection with the incident, and Mr Lyons, only, was accused of a second count of assault causing harm to Alanna Quinn Idris.

Judge Paula Murphy heard they "made no reply" to the new charges. She also noted the DPP directed "trial on indictment". That means the case is to go forward for trial before a judge and jury in the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

Neither man has indicated how they will plead. Defence solicitors Lorraine Stephens and Luke Staines consented to a five-week adjournment for prosecutors to complete books of evidence. Judge Murphy ordered the pair to come back to court on July 28.

Earlier this month, the district court heard CCTV footage captures the moment "violence erupts", resulting in the injuries of Dublin teen Alanna Quinn Idris.

Solicitor Lorraine Stephens, for Mr Cummins, sought copies of the footage to have it examined by an expert. She told the court that it was "not high quality".

"It appears to show a number of males posturing; some of them have implements," she had said, adding, "a girl comes into the shot, leaves the shot, comes back into the shot and throws a full-force punch at one of the young males and the violence erupts."

Bail conditions

In May, gardaí consented to remove curfews from the defendants' list of bail conditions. Earlier, they had to give gardaí their phone number. They must remain contactable, notify of any address change and have no contact with the injured parties or witnesses.

At their first hearing on January 7, Garda Ciaran Murray told the court that Mr Lyons made no reply when charged. The defence had successfully resisted a bid to order Mr Lyons to sign on daily at his local garda station. His solicitor said Mr Lyons was unemployed and had no prior convictions.

He said Mr Lyons had "on a number of occasions tried to hand himself in, in relation to this matter". However, gardaí did not want to do it that way and came to his home. 

Ms Stephens said Mr Cummins worked for a tyre company and had no criminal convictions. She had said: "He specifically asked me to indicate that it is accepted he did not cause injuries to the young woman involved."

More in this section

Garda Stock Man seriously injured in Dublin shooting
Man charged with robbery in which Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead refused bail Man charged with robbery in which Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead refused bail
Garda stock Twelve arrested for several offenses as gardaí crack down on wanted fugitives
#CourtsPlace: DublinPerson: Darragh LyonsPerson: Jack CumminsPerson: Alanna Quinn Idris
<p>Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch was extradited from Spain and charged with the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Dublin on February 5, 2016. File picture: Courtpix</p>

Irish human rights body can take part in Gerry Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall appeals

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices